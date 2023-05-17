Biden Coughs and Mumbles Through Statement… Walks Away When Asked About China (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today at the White House just before departing on his Indo-Pacific vacation. Remember, Biden is vacationing while refusing to negotiate on the debt limit bill passed by House Republicans.

When Biden first arrived at the podium he was barely coherent, ranting about his trip to Japan and mistakenly saying that he was leaving ‘in a helicopter, though the entire statement is so rushed and incoherent that you barely understand what he is saying.

Biden then raises his fist to cough into his hand just seconds into the speech. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I'm about to take off in a few minutes to get in a helicopter out there to Japan. Not in the helicopter, but, uh… *cough*" pic.twitter.com/wk2KHfsvID — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

Biden then repeated the lie that he has ‘reduced the deficit’ by $1.7 Trillion. Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit tremendously. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden repeats the LIE that he "reduced the deficit in the first two years by $1.7 trillion."



Actually, Biden's policies have *increased* the deficit. pic.twitter.com/ZSvnamEbsK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

Another scary moment came when reporters asked Biden about a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi. This occurred as Biden was headed for the door. He abruptly stops after the question was asked, turning around to deliver a totally incoherent sentence. Biden mumbles so badly in this clip that we have no way of knowing what he said. Take a look at that moment below…

"Do you have time to meet with President Xi soon?"



Biden mumbles a response and slowly walks away. pic.twitter.com/lUGI5oT80c — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 17, 2023

This President continues to deteriorate in front of the World. How long will it be before Congress does its job and impeaches this President?

It’s time for the 25th Amendment… NOW!