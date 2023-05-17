Biden Coughs and Mumbles Through Statement… Walks Away When Asked About China (Video)

President Joe Biden held remarks today at the White House just before departing on his Indo-Pacific vacation. Remember, Biden is vacationing while refusing to negotiate on the debt limit bill passed by House Republicans.

When Biden first arrived at the podium he was barely coherent, ranting about his trip to Japan and mistakenly saying that he was leaving ‘in a helicopter, though the entire statement is so rushed and incoherent that you barely understand what he is saying.

Biden then raises his fist to cough into his hand just seconds into the speech. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden then repeated the lie that he has ‘reduced the deficit’ by $1.7 Trillion. Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit tremendously. See a clip of that moment below…

Another scary moment came when reporters asked Biden about a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi. This occurred as Biden was headed for the door. He abruptly stops after the question was asked, turning around to deliver a totally incoherent sentence. Biden mumbles so badly in this clip that we have no way of knowing what he said. Take a look at that moment below…

This President continues to deteriorate in front of the World. How long will it be before Congress does its job and impeaches this President?

It’s time for the 25th Amendment… NOW!

What do you think?

