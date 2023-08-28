Biden Coughs Repeatedly While Shaking Hands With School Children (Video)

A parents worst nightmare occurred today in Washington D.C.

President Joe Biden showed up to a public school. Today, President Joe Biden visited a the Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington D.C. with First Lady Jill Biden.

The President could be seen repeatedly coughing into his hands while shaking hands with kids lined up to greet the President and First Lady. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden repeatedly coughs into his hand — then goes right back to shaking hands with back-to-school students in Washington, D.C. pic.twitter.com/s15mM7vp9N — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 28, 2023

Is the President sick? How could Biden, somebody who forced Americans to wear masks and be locked down in their homes over COVID-19, be so careless?

If my child was attending this school, and it was announced that Biden would be showing up, I would have my kid stay home from school. This is not a man that should be around children.

We continue to see glaring signs that President Joe Biden is undergoing one of the most severe public deterioration that we have ever seen not only from a President, but by any elected official in American history.

When will the D.C. political establishment stop ignoring his evident decline?