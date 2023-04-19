Biden DHS Secretary: “It Is My Testimony That The Border Is Secure” (Video)

Biden Department of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas made an unbelievable statement during his Congressional testimony this morning.

Despite the fact that over 6.3 Million illegal immigrants have crossed the Southern Border since Joe Biden entered Office in January of 2021, Mayorkas claimed that the Border is secure.

He can be quoted as saying “It is my testimony that the border is secure.” See a clip of that ridiculous lie below…

There has never, in the history of the United States Government, been a bolder force of total destruction and chaos than the Biden Administration. They have mangled this Nation into an unrecognizable hell in only two years.

Our economy is in shambles, people are pouring into this Country like never before, and all the Biden Administration seems to be able to do is smile and lie.

Mayorkas continued, saying that the efforts to secure the Border have been successful in prior months. See a clip of that moment below…

Representative Mark Green destroyed Mayorkas over his claims, pointing out that Mayorkas seems to be completely unaware of the cartel plan to infiltrate America. See a clip of that moment below…

If the House cannot impeach Mayorkas over this, then who knows what they actually can impeach anybody for. This is a blatant disregard for National Security.

