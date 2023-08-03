Biden Didn’t Cut The Federal Deficit, He Increased It

President Joe Biden claims many things during his rambling speeches. Most of those topics are unintelligible, and it seems that the rest are lies. Biden has falsely claimed throughout his Presidency that he has ‘cut the federal deficit by $1.7 Trillion’.

See Biden making that statement several times in the clips below…

Biden Claims He ‘Cut the National Debt by $1.7 Trillion’ pic.twitter.com/hozjgcEQ6z — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) July 28, 2023

Biden, in his creepy whisper, once again repeats the debunked lie that he "lowered the deficit $1.7 trillion in the first two years."



The Washington Post gave him a "Bottomless Pinocchio" for that lie. pic.twitter.com/Vgh54lcEfJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 7, 2023

Biden again falsely claims he "lowered the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion in the first two years."



He's lying — again. Moody's Analytics says "the actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones." pic.twitter.com/RzGStiWWD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

The only problem is that Biden never actually cut the deficit. Federal spending, and therefore the federal deficit, reached an all-time peak during the COVID pandemic. The spending allocated to COVID related issues had an automatic expiration date in 2021.

When that spending ended, automatically, without Joe Biden lifting a finger, the federal deficit immediately decreased tremendously. See a chart of the deficit by year to see the effect of the expiration of those benefits below…

The black line at the top of the graph represents 0. Anything above the line is a surplus, everything below is a deficit. As you can see, Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit, and are projected to increase the deficit until at least 2025.

Biden has increased the deficit, yet his Administration continues to claim that they have actually lowered it, a complete inversion of reality.

Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently claimed that the Biden Administration is focused on ‘fiscal responsibility’. See a clip of that statement below…

Despite pushing for the $1.9 trillion so-called American Rescue Plan that drove inflation through the roof, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says that "fiscal responsibility" is a priority for her and President Biden. pic.twitter.com/uHDKMQvSFJ — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) August 2, 2023