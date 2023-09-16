Biden Displays Bizarre Walk En Route To Delaware For Another Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden demonstrated a bizarre, upright, and awkward walk while departing the White House on Friday. Biden was en route to Delaware, where the President is spending yet another vacation this weekend.

Between Delaware and Lake Tahoe, it appears that President Biden vacations more than he works at this point. During his walk to his Marine One helicopter, Biden staggered across the lawn, almost appearing to break into a march at several points. He remained completely upright while walking, as if he was afraid he was going to slip and fall.

This is nothing new. Biden routinely makes basic tasks like walking across grass appear incredibly difficult. Why does Congress refuse to address Biden’s clear struggles?

The President made sure to avoid the press on his way to his helicopter. With Hunter Biden being indicted on several gun charges, that in my opinion will be tossed out anyways, it seems that Biden wants to avoid talking to reporters.

Total embarrassment!

What do you think?

