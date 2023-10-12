Biden Disrespects Jewish Leaders: “Are You Okay, Kiddo?” (Video)

Yesterday, Joe Biden delivered remarks at a Roundtable with Jewish Community Leaders. During his speech, Joe asked a member of the Roundtable, “Are you okay, kiddo?”

In an attempt to console those affected by the attacks in Israel, President Biden once again offered nothing but embarrassment to the American people.

While the American death toll continues to rise due to the conflict in Israel, with more being held captive, Joe Biden continues to project weakness during every public appearance. Whether it is trading $6 billion dollars in frozen funds to Iran for U.S. hostages shortly before the recent attacks or trading the “Merchant of Death” Viktor Bout for WNBA player Brittney Griner, the Biden Administration has made it clear that aggression towards American citizens will not only result in no retaliation but may even be profitable for those involved.

The Biden Administration has made it clear that the United States does indeed negotiate with terrorists, which has set a dangerous precedent for any American citizens traveling abroad. Every day that the Biden Administration remains in power, foreign powers will continue to become more flagrant and bold in their attempts to exploit our leaders’ incompetence.