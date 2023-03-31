Biden Dodges Question on Trump Indictment: “I Have No Comment on Trump” (Video)

Reporters pressed President Joe Biden about the indictment of former President Donald Trump at the White House yesterday.

We reported on the indictment, which came from a Manhattan Grand Jury and was released to the public yesterday.

Fox reporter Peter Doocy asked Biden for a comment on the situation. Here is what Biden had to say…

Peter Doocy: Mr. President, do you think the charges against Trump are politically motivated? Joe Biden: I have no comment on Trump. Exchange between Doocy and Biden

After blaming Donald Trump for nearly every single catastrophe that the Biden Administration has caused themselves, why are they suddenly so unwilling to speak?

Could it be that they know that Americans are onto their game? See a clip of that exchange between Doocy and Biden below…

BREAKING: Joe Biden responds to Donald Trump’s indictment: “I have no comment on Trump.” pic.twitter.com/Nqir3SKeV1 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) March 31, 2023

Vice President Kamala Harris also claimed that she would not comment on the Trump indictment… The Hill reports…

When the president was asked if he’s worried about protests after the indictment, he replied, “No. I’m not going to talk about the Trump indictment.” He was asked what Thursday’s indictment of Trump means for the rule of law in the U.S. and replied, “I have no comment at all.” The president spoke to reporters as he was leaving Washington to travel to Mississippi to survey damage after the deadly storms in the state. Vice President Harris, who is on an Africa trip, also said she would not be commenting on Trump. “I am not going to comment on an ongoing criminal case as it relates to the former president,” Harris told reporters while in Zambia on Friday. https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/3927543-biden-has-no-comment-on-trump-indictment/

Why the sudden silence? It seems the Democrats are thinking that they will get away with arresting a former President with absolutely no consequences.

They feel as if they control reality. Boy, are they in for a wake-up call!