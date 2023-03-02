Biden DOJ Says Trump Can Be Sued Over January 6th

The Department of Justice released an announcement on Thursday that police who responded to the events of January 6th may sue former President Donald Trump.

That announcement was detailed on Fox News. It reportedly reads…

Presidents may at times use strong rhetoric. And some who hear that rhetoric may overreact, or even respond with violence Just as denying First Amendment protection to incitement does not unduly chill speech in general, denying absolute immunity to incitement of imminent private violence should not unduly chill the President in the performance of his traditional function of speaking to the public on matters of public concern, https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-doj-says-trump-can-sued-police-democrats-injured-jan-6-riot

This will also allow 11 Democrat lawmakers to sue President Trump over the events of January 6th. The report adds…

Speaking to the public on matters of public concern is a traditional function of the presidency, and the outer perimeter of the president’s office includes a vast realm of such speech,” the brief said. “But that traditional function is one of public communication. It does not include incitement of imminent private violence of the sort the district court found that plaintiffs’ complaints have plausibly alleged here.” “Such a narrow decision would leave for further proceedings in the district court (and, if necessary, a future appeal) any renewed assertion of absolute immunity more narrowly focused on whether the former president’s speech actually constituted incitement,” https://assets.bwbx.io/documents/users/iqjWHBFdfxIU/r8D6TGXbTmsE/v0

NBC adds that a case decided in 2022 set the precedent that Trump’s activities on January 6th were separate of that of the President’s duties. Read that portion below…

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta first rejected Trump’s immunity claim in February 2022, ruling that the speech Trump gave during the Jan. 6 rally on the White House Ellipse cannot be considered part of his official presidential duties. “The president’s actions here do not related to his duties of faithfully executing the laws, conducting foreign affairs, commanding the armed forces, or managing the executive branch,” Mehta wrote at the time. “They entire concern his efforts to remain in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation-of-powers concerns that justify the president’s broad immunity are not present here.”

That report also adds that two officers are attempting to sue President Trump over January 6th. It will be interesting to see how this shakes out.