Biden Enjoys Dinner With Jill, Sees ‘Oppenheimer’ As Americans Struggle (Video)

President Joe Biden is truly enjoying himself on his 10 day vacation. Despite taking nearly every weekend off for his entire Presidency, Biden needed a vacation.

Last night, it was reported that Biden enjoyed a dinner with First Lady Jill Biden at a local seafood restaurant in Delaware. The pair then headed to a local movie theater to see the film ‘Oppenheimer‘.

See a clip of NBC News discussing Biden’s night on the town with First Lady Jill Biden in the clip below…

Biden was spotted biking the last several days near his home with his Secret Service detail. We posted about those moments at the time the videos were released. See a clip of Biden riding his bike…

When asked about seeing ‘Oppenheimer‘ while leaving the theater with First Lady Jill Biden, President Biden said that the film was ‘compelling’. See a clip of that moment below…

Remember, 70% of Americans claim that they are struggling to meet price increases. While Americans struggle, Biden relaxes.

What do you think?

