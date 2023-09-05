Biden Falsely Claims He Lowered The Federal Deficit $1.7 Trillion In Labor Day Speech (Video)

During his Labor Day remarks yesterday at the Annual Tri-State Labor Day parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Biden falsely claimed that he has lowered the federal deficit by $1.7 Trillion. Biden hasn’t lowered the deficit, he has increased it.

A report posted at Rare weeks ago details this fact. Our report on Biden’s deficit reads as following….

The only problem is that Biden never actually cut the deficit. Federal spending, and therefore the federal deficit, reached an all-time peak during the COVID pandemic. The spending allocated to COVID related issues had an automatic expiration date in 2021. When that spending ended, automatically, without Joe Biden lifting a finger, the federal deficit immediately decreased tremendously. See a chart of the deficit by year to see the effect of the expiration of those benefits below… The black line at the top of the graph represents 0. Anything above the line is a surplus, everything below is a deficit. As you can see, Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit, and are projected to increase the deficit until at least 2025. https://rare.us/rare-politics/biden-didnt-cut-the-federal-deficit-he-increased-it/

Biden also falsely claimed shortly after that he has lowered the National Debt. Biden has added trillions to the National debt with massive spending bills passed by the Democrat House and Senate during the first several years of his Presidency.

See President Biden making these false claims in the clip below…

Biden claims he "cut the deficit $1.7 trillion," then immediately claims he "cut the debt $1.7 trillion."



