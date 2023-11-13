Biden Family Secret Service Opens Fire On People Attempting To Break Into Car

The Secret Service detail for Naomi Biden opened fire on several individuals who were attempting to break into an SUV outside of the Biden family member’s home today. It is reported that up to three individuals were attempting to break into the vehicle.

Videos by Rare

The incident occurred in Georgetown, where Naomi Biden lives. A Spokesman for the family said the following about the incident, “During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” the spokesperson said. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

ABC News reports on this incident…

The Metropolitan Police Department and Secret Service are investigating an agent-involved shooting after possibly three individuals attempted to break into a government car outside the Georgetown home of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden, according to sources familiar with the situation. While a Secret Service spokesperson didn’t identify the protectee, he said Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle. https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/secret-service-opens-fire-people-attempting-break-car/story?id=104843412

It appears that the Democrat crime wave is even affecting the Biden family now.