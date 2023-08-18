The latest pitiful mishaps by Biden happened after speaking with the South Korean President and the Prime Minister of Japan.

Videos by Rare

President Joe Biden’s history of blunders is only growing. During a press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, good ole Joe felt the need to first acknowledge that looking out for our own country is a negative thing. President Biden said that the America first policy makes us ‘weaker, not stronger,’ see below in the video by RNC Research.

Biden says "America first" policies make the United States "weaker, not stronger" pic.twitter.com/A0VYyCD2nd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

The conference, which was held at Camp David in Maryland, was full of mishaps by Biden, but the real cherry on top came at the end when he forgot to take his ear piece out and then walked away without shaking hands with either of the other speakers.

In the video provided by RNC Research, the viewer can hear the announcer saying: “This concludes our press conference…” as Biden turns to walk off the stage. Mid rotation, Biden’s earpiece pops out of his ear and clanks on the podium. Biden then looked back looking for the piece. After he discovered it was just the earpiece that he gets his orders from and not his brain he smiled. He then raised his hands and said: “We’re winning all the competitions.” He then turned again and exited the stage.

Biden Forgets To Unplug Earpiece, Ignores Japanese PM and South Korean President (Video)

Biden forgets to unplug his earpiece after his "press conference," then walks away without shaking hands with the other two leaders pic.twitter.com/4rmfuHu4Fh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023

Shortly before the video concluded, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and President Yoon Suk Yeol shook hands while Biden walked off. The two leaders shared grins and nodded despite the awkwardness of the situation. They looked as if they wished to say: “wow, what a moron,” before they fell in line behind Biden. This was not the only time Biden managed to insult the visitors present at the conference. At one point during the questioning, President Biden told a Japanese reporter he has a great imagination, then insulted his question then said bluntly: “…glad I didn’t have you as my law professor.” It’s almost getting to the point where the Biden Administration can’t take him out in public anymore.