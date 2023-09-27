Biden Forgets What COVID Is During Confused Remarks (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared to forget what the disease COVID-19 is called during a meeting of his President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in San Francisco, California.

During his remarks at the meeting, Biden can be quoted as saying, “and one of those there is you saw what happened with regard to uh, um, the crisis, the health crisis we had that cost us, lost well over a million people.”

Biden struggles to speak throughout this clip, and the idea that Biden would be prescribing and implementing policies on a disease that he can’t even remember the name of is embarrassing to say the least. See a clip of that moment below…

Did Joe Biden forget that it's called "COVID"? pic.twitter.com/GWUzvEtrrv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023

Biden also said that he has a ‘keen interest in AI’ during his remarks. See a clip of Biden making that statement below…

BIDEN: "I have a keen interest in A.I." pic.twitter.com/l1kHtCGRDi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 27, 2023

President Joe Biden truly struggled at this meeting in San Francisco, and the idea that the media would ignore Biden’s evident decline in pursuit of wall-to-wall coverage of a phony witch hunt being launched against former President Donald Trump is truly laughable.

In their pursuit of silencing Donald Trump, the mainstream media has failed to recognize the most basic of facts, leaving America under the control of a senile individual that, at this point, struggles to string together a coherent sentence.

People on MSNBC and liberal pundits on Youtube like the loser idiot Brian Tyler Cohen have their heads wedged so far up their own asses that they must struggle to breathe. Everything, to them, is about Donald Trump.

They want you to focus on Trump, and the attacks against him, because they truly have no argument as to why Joe Biden should remain in power. By making this election about the witch hunts against Trump, instead of the rotting carcass that currently inhabiting 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the Democrats just might have a chance.

A shameless mainstream media, and a shameless group of individuals online continue to ignore Biden’s cognitive decline. Luckily, for reality, Americans are noticing Biden’s decline, and millions of them.