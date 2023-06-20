Biden Forgets What Year It Is In Palo Alto (Video)

This article contains opinions of the author

President Joe Biden recently made a climate change themed speech in Palo Alto, California. During the speech, Biden seemed to forget what year it is.

While talking about conservation, Biden strangely stated, “I’ve committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters..”

Biden seems to think that we have not even reached 2020 yet… What year does he think it is?

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I've committed that by 2020, we will have conserved 30% of all the lands and waters…" 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RTePcYFOpk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

ABC7 reports on Biden’s visit to California…

President Joe Biden arrived in the Bay Area on Monday afternoon, where he visited a nature preserve in Palo Alto to announce more than $600 million for climate adaptation projects. Air Force One landed at Moffett Field just after 12 p.m. where the president was greeted by a small group including local and state leaders to start his trip to the Bay Area. This is the first time President Biden has made his way back to the region after visiting storm-ravaged Capitola and Aptos in January. NASA Ames Research Center Director Eugene Tu, Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors President Susan Ellenberg, San Mateo Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Governor Gavin Newsom received handshakes and hellos from the president. National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi and Director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy Dr. Arati Prabhakar traveled with President Biden for this visit focused on climate research funding and West Coast campaigning. President Joe Biden’s first stop in the Bay Area this week was a nature preserve, located on the shores of San Francisco Bay where he announced new investments in climate projects. “What we’re seeing here is a success story of how you can work together to make out communities more climate resilient,” Biden said. President Biden toured the coastal wetlands of the Lucy Evans Nature Preserve in Palo Alto, a success story, he says due to ongoing efforts to contain damage from climate change. https://abc7news.com/president-joe-biden-visits-bay-area-live-2024-presidential-campaign-fundraiser/13402948/