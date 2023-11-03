Biden Freezes, Calls Justin Trudeau “Prime Minister Joe” (Video)

During a recent meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House in Washington D.C, President Joe Biden referred to the Canadian leader as ‘Prime Minister Joe’.

In yet another embarrassing moment, Biden can be quoted as saying, “I think Prime Minister Joe and President…. and, uh, I think Prime Minister Trudeau and President (unintelligible) are also, uh, uh, and I also think President Chavez, I wanna thank them for committing to establish a new regional center of excellence in Costa Rica.”

See a clip of Biden making that embarrassing statement below…

Joe Biden calls Justin Trudeau “Prime Minister Joe”… pic.twitter.com/WJYQuRtUCJ — Rare (@Rare) November 3, 2023

Biden has truly been struggling over the last several days. On November 1st, he could be seen struggling to read from his teleprompter while delivering a campaign speech. We posted that clip here at Rare, and you can see it below…

Joe Biden struggles to read teleprompter during remarks on investing in rural America… pic.twitter.com/50eslVWmJF — Rare (@Rare) November 1, 2023

Biden continues to struggle tremendously nearly every time he steps into public. When will Congressional Republicans acknowledge his cognitive decline?