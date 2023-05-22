Biden Gets Distracted Upon Return To White House From G7 (Video)

President Joe Biden had a completely disastrous outing at the G7 Conference in Japan over the weekend from beginning to end. Biden started off his trip with a stumble down a small flight of steps. See a clip of that moment below…

During a press conference Biden became completely lost, mumbling and embarrassing this country with yet another nonsensical rant. Why is Biden allowed to continue to serve as President? Why has Congress allowed his rapid deterioration to go unchecked?

Biden also called President Yoon of South Korean ‘President Loon’. See a clip of that gaffe below…

Biden also snapped at a reporter who pushed him over debt limit negotiations with Congress after Biden had announced that he was cancelling the Australian portion of his Pacific trip. “Shush Up, Ok?” Biden told the reporter.

The embarrassment did not end in Japan. Biden was distracted by what reporters claim to be his dog on the balcony of the White House. Biden can be seen marveling at his dog as if he is mystified below. Biden looks incredibly weak and confused following his trip to Asia.

This President is clearly incapable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President of the United States of America. Under no circumstance can we continue to ignore his glaring deterioration. Our Nation, and the World, are being destroyed because of this President.

