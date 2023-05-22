Biden Gets Distracted Upon Return To White House From G7 (Video)

President Joe Biden had a completely disastrous outing at the G7 Conference in Japan over the weekend from beginning to end. Biden started off his trip with a stumble down a small flight of steps. See a clip of that moment below…

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Why do they keep letting Joe Biden near stairs?



pic.twitter.com/2O1PynQezg — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) May 19, 2023

During a press conference Biden became completely lost, mumbling and embarrassing this country with yet another nonsensical rant. Why is Biden allowed to continue to serve as President? Why has Congress allowed his rapid deterioration to go unchecked?

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See Biden mumbling below…

Watch: President Biden mumbles through a speech at G7 and completely embarrasses the United States.



Video credit: @edwardrussl pic.twitter.com/lcRcHElQST — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) May 21, 2023

Biden also called President Yoon of South Korean ‘President Loon’. See a clip of that gaffe below…

BIDEN: "I've spoken at length with President Loon of South Korea."



South Korea's president is Yoon Suk Yeol. pic.twitter.com/v9xj1EdpBI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 21, 2023

Biden also snapped at a reporter who pushed him over debt limit negotiations with Congress after Biden had announced that he was cancelling the Australian portion of his Pacific trip. “Shush Up, Ok?” Biden told the reporter.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden on debt limit negotiations: "It goes in stages. I’ve been in these negotiations before. It started off — shush up, ok?" pic.twitter.com/UtpDZl3Wk8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

The embarrassment did not end in Japan. Biden was distracted by what reporters claim to be his dog on the balcony of the White House. Biden can be seen marveling at his dog as if he is mystified below. Biden looks incredibly weak and confused following his trip to Asia.

Biden gets distracted by his dog on the balcony as he returns from Japan pic.twitter.com/rHc5CbdKuA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 22, 2023

This President is clearly incapable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President of the United States of America. Under no circumstance can we continue to ignore his glaring deterioration. Our Nation, and the World, are being destroyed because of this President.