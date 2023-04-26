Biden Gets Lost Again, Has To Be Pointed Towards Stage (Video)

President Joe Biden hosted President Yoon and Mrs. Kim of the Republic of Korea at the White House today. While walking with President Yoon, Biden displayed his strange walk in which he does not move his arms.

See video of that odd walk below…

Biden joins South Korean President Yoon at the White House arrival ceremony pic.twitter.com/iYjEGsUPYS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

While attempting to go on stage to deliver his speech, Joe Biden became lost once again. He looked around, not knowing where to go. A Military Servicemember then motions his arm towards the direction of the stage.

A confused Biden then begins to putter towards the stage with his head down. This President continues to deteriorate in front of the World. See a clip of that moment below…

While leaving the stage, Biden also appeared to become lost. He placed his arm around South Korean President Yoon. See a clip of that moment below…

Why does Biden never have any idea where he is going? pic.twitter.com/jBcazFKANY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

CNN reports on the visit from President Yoon…

President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol are set to announce a key new agreement at the White House on Wednesday that aims to deter North Korean aggression, including a new US commitment to deploy a nuclear-armed submarine in South Korea for the first time since the early 1980s. The product of months long discussions between officials from both countries, the new agreement will say that the US “(intends) to take steps to make our deterrence more visible through the regular deployment of strategic assets, including a US nuclear ballistic submarine visit to South Korea, which has not happened since the early 1980s,” the official said. Officials made clear that such assets will not be stationed permanently, and there is “no plan” to deploy any tactical nuclear weapons to the Korean peninsula. Still, the decision to strengthen extended deterrence – a US policy that uses the full range of military capabilities to defend its allies and position additional American nuclear resources in the region amounts to an acknowledgment that attempts to deter North Korea from advancing its own nuclear program have stalled. Attempts at diplomacy with dictator Kim Jong Un have gone mostly unanswered as the North escalates its missile tests and potentially prepares for another nuclear test. Biden’s welcoming of Yoon to the White House for the full pomp and circumstance and hospitality of an official state visit – is a high-stakes meeting amid ongoing provocations from North Korea, China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region and a recent leak of Pentagon documents. And more broadly, the visit signals the importance with which the US views its relationships with allies in the Indo-Pacific, this trip coming one week before Biden hosts Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos and weeks before Biden is expected to travel to the region himself. https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/26/politics/biden-yoon-south-korea-state-visit/index.html