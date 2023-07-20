Biden Gets Lost Again, Needs Directions Off Stage In Philadelphia (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The stage and backdrop were lined with signs that read “Bidenomics”.

Biden once again takes no questions as he boards Air Force One using the shorter stairs on the belly of the plane pic.twitter.com/yx26yoWAiH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

During his speech in Philadelphia, Biden once again falsely claimed that he has lowered the deficit by $1.7 Trillion. That reduction was due to the automatic expiration of COVID relief, not anything that Biden did. In fact, Biden’s policies have raised the deficit, and will add trillions to the national debt.

Biden again falsely claims he "lowered the federal deficit by $1.7 trillion in the first two years."



He's lying — again. Moody's Analytics says "the actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones." pic.twitter.com/RzGStiWWD4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

When Biden wrapped up his speech, he turned to his left. He seemed extremely confused, not moving and seeming unaware of his surroundings. Secret Service then guides Biden from the ground to the right stage exit. See a clip of that moment below…

A confused Joe Biden wraps up his speech in Philadelphia, immediately asks for directions off the stage pic.twitter.com/Ma5LGkc3OS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023