Biden Gets Lost, Needs Directions From Jill To Get Off Stage After Kennedy Center Announcement (Video)

President Joe Biden announced the Kennedy Center honorees at the White House yesterday. The new honorees are Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah, Barry Gibb, Dionne Warwick and Renée Fleming.

After delivering his remarks from the stage, President Joe Biden needed directions from First Lady Jill Biden to get off of the stage. Biden finishes his remarks, and then slowly walks down the line of honorees, shaking their hands. After a short exchange at the end of the line, Biden looks around, extending his hands as if he is lost.

First Lady Jill Biden then emerges, reaching out her hand to lead Biden off of the stage. See a clip of Biden getting lost while announcing the Kennedy Center honorees in the clip below…

Biden presents the 2023 Kennedy Center Honorees, then gets lost trying to leave the stage until Jill, Ed.D., tells him where to go pic.twitter.com/arWjcVIsOR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 3, 2023

Why does the entirety of Washington D.C. continue to ignore Biden’s evident and rapid cognitive decline? The Biden we see today is nearly irreconcilable from the man we saw announce his campaign leading up to the 2020 Election.

Compared to himself when he served as Vice President, Biden looks and acts like a completely different person. He is evidently a shell of his former self.

While Republicans in Congress continue to scramble to find evidence of corruption, the most damning evidence against Biden may, after all, be himself. Simply watch him. Anybody who downplays or ignores his evident struggles are either not watching him, or knowingly deceiving the American public.