Biden Gets Lost, Needs Directions Off Stage In New Mexico (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech on ‘Bidenomics’ today in New Mexico. Despite prices being up over 16%, and wages being down at least 3%, the Biden Administration is bent on touting their ‘economic successes.’

If this Administration views the current state of our economy as a ‘success’, we must begin to question their ultimate objective. During his speech, Biden falsely claimed that he has cut the national deficit by $1.7 Trillion.

That decrease in the deficit was a direct result of the automatic expiration of COVID benefits, and had nothing to do with Biden or his policies. In fact, large Democrat spending bills signed into law by Joe Biden are set to increase the deficit until at least 2025.

See Biden making the false claim that he lowered the deficit by $1.7 Trillion in the clip below…

None of what Biden says here is true pic.twitter.com/eIVkv3Csdy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

Even beyond the creepy whisper, nearly every claim Biden makes in this clip is completely untrue. After delivering this pathetic speech, Biden got lost on stage once again.

He looked to his left in order to receive directions off of the stage, then looked right, then left again, then began to shuffle off of the stage to his left.

See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

Biden wraps up speech, immediately asks for directions to get off stage pic.twitter.com/V5YEmH4myZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 9, 2023

This President is completely lost!