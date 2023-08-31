Biden Gets Lost, Turns Back On Podium During Speech In Florida (Video)

President Joe Biden traveled to Horseshoe Beach, Florida today in order to visit the local FEMA headquarters after category three Hurricane Idalia made landfall just days ago.

During his appearance in Florida, Biden slurred his words, mumbling throughout his speech. Biden used the opportunity presented by the hurricane to peddle the Democrat climate change agenda. The President can be quoted as saying, “There are still some deniers out there in terms of whether or not climate change had anything to do with any of this, and we’re gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money!”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "There are still some deniers out there in terms of whether or not climate change had anything to do with any of this, and we're gonna need a whole hell of a lot more money!" pic.twitter.com/73KQ1oYgh6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

The President then became lost on stage, saying on the microphone, “Where am I going now?” in the middle of his speech. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Where am I going now?" pic.twitter.com/yLcDuXWHVx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2023

