Biden Gives Confused Stare To Camera During Meeting With Indian Prime Minister (Video)

President Joe Biden welcomed the Indian Prime Minister for an official White House visit today. During the meeting, Biden referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “President”.

Biden then corrected himself, stuttering and stammering, eventually adding “we just demoted you!” See a clip of that moment below…

Biden to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "Well, Mr. President— Mr. President? Mr. Prime Minister. Just demoted you. Mr. Prime Minister." pic.twitter.com/i6Yf9zTJBA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

At another moment during the meeting, President Biden blankly stared at the camera as reporters shouted questions about China and President Xi.

He truly looked completely lost. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden stares confusingly and refuses to answer as he's repeatedly asked if he regrets calling Xi Jinping a "dictator" pic.twitter.com/oy0vm8Rrgd — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

CNN reports on the Prime Minister’s visit….

Welcoming Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House this week for a state visit – the most elevated form of American diplomacy – required President Joe Biden to make certain trade-offs. Modi, massively popular in India, has demonstrated a drift toward authoritarianism that has worried the West. He’s cracked down on dissent, targeted journalists and introduced policies that human rights groups say discriminate against Muslims. Yet Modi and India, the world’s largest democracy, also represent a lynchpin in Biden’s strategy in Asia. The country recently surpassed China to become the most populous country on Earth. No major global challenge, from climate change to advances in technology, can be addressed without India’s buy-in, in Biden’s view. And in an era of growing tensions between the US and China, there are few partners that Biden is more eager to cultivate. That, according to officials, was the rationale behind inviting Modi for a state visit, only the third of Biden’s presidency so far. And so, on Thursday the prime minister was welcomed to the White House with the highest trappings of American friendship: Marching troops on the South Lawn, extensive Oval Office talks and a state dinner in the evening, complete with a chef who specializes in plant-based cuisine to accommodate Modi’s vegetarian diet. https://www.cnn.com/2023/06/21/politics/joe-biden-narendra-modi-visit/index.html