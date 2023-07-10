Biden Gives Confused Stare To Press During Meeting With British Prime Minister (Video)

President Joe Biden is currently in Britain making an official U.S. visit ahead of a coming NATO meeting. Biden has been publicly calling for Ukraine to join NATO ahead of this summit.

During a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Biden blankly and confusingly stared at the press. Biden eventually snaps out of it, picking up his tea and drinking it with the Prime Minister. Biden does not answer any of the questions being asked by the press.

In London, Biden sits and stares at the press before drinking some tea with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pic.twitter.com/xOACseB9Jc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

Biden also appeared with King Charles at Windsor Castle. Charles had to point Biden where to walk as the two stumbled along. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden meets with King Charles at Windsor Castle pic.twitter.com/N0CDLtG4B5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2023

It sure is difficult for the United States to maintain respect abroad when our “leader” is such a doddering old fool. What must the other Nations think of us?

Say what you want about Donald Trump, but his mental capacity and ability never came into question. He presented an image of strength to the world. Biden presents the exact opposite, weakness.