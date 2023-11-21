Biden Gives Creepy Grin While Refusing To Answer Questions About Hostages: “I’m Not Gonna Tell You” (Video)

While holding a meeting today discussing the flow of fentanyl into the United States, President Biden refused to answer questions about American hostages being held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza following the horrific terrorist attack against Israel that left over 1,500 people dead.

One reporter asked Biden during his meeting today, “Mr. President, do you have any sense of how many Americans will be released?”

Biden refused to answer the question, saying, “Plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I’m not gonna tell you.” While Biden delivers this remark, you can see him form an extremely unsettling grin. See a clip of that moment below…

"Mr. President, do you have any sense of how many Americans will be released?"



BIDEN: "Plenty of time to talk about the hostages. Not now. I'm not gonna tell you."

Biden also claimed during this meeting that his Administration is working with Mexico in order to disrupt the flow of fentanyl into the United States.

The irony of this statement is that an estimated 90% of the fentanyl pouring into the United States comes from China, a Nation whose President was just welcomed to the United States by Joe Biden and the Democrats as part of the APEC Summit.

Biden claims he's working with Mexico to "disrupt the flow of fentanyl" into the U.S., says nothing on the 8.2+ million illegal immigrants who have crossed the border since he took office. pic.twitter.com/4Ejm8ZdyL5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2023

China, responsible for a vast majority of the fentanyl flowing into the United States, received no mention during Biden’s remarks. Obviously, China owns Joe Biden.