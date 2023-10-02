Biden Gives Deer-In-Headlights Stare As Handlers Push Reporters Out Of Room (Video)

President Joe Biden gave a deer-in-headlights stare to reporters today at the White House during a convening of his cabinet to discuss the Administration’s strategy on artificial intelligence and new gun laws.

Videos by Rare

During the convening of that meeting, President Joe Biden appeared to be extremely confused. Biden stared blankly at the press, not answering any of their questions, as reporters were pushed out of the room by his staff.

Why does Biden always appear so incredibly confused, and why do those around Biden always ignore his obvious decline? One can only infer that they value the power they currently hold over the well-being of this Nation, or even President Biden himself.

See Biden giving the deer-in-headlights stare below…

Biden stares off into the abyss as reporters ask him questions before they are kicked out of the room pic.twitter.com/1EqblPTaNH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

Biden delivered remarks today in celebration of the Americans with Disabilities Act. During those remarks, Biden introduced several guests who were not even in attendance. See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech earlier today below..

Joe Biden introduces people who are not there at his remarks celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act… pic.twitter.com/79QzatGODp — Rare (@Rare) October 2, 2023

Total embarrassment!