Biden Gives Up While Struggling To Read Speech From Notes (Video)

President Joe Biden hosted the U.S.-Pacific Islands Forum Summit from the White House this morning. During the Summit, Biden delivered a speech, struggling to read the teleprompter throughout his time speaking.

Videos by Rare

Biden falsely claimed that he is ‘from Baltimore’ during his speech. The President can be quoted as saying, “That’s why the United States is formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands — and the real reason is we’re both from Baltimore.”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "That's why the United States is formally establishing diplomatic relations with the Cook Islands — and the real reason is we're both from Baltimore" pic.twitter.com/qQhysxQqkt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2023

Biden also gave up during a portion of his remarks while attempting to say the abbreviation for ‘Pacific Island Infrastructure Initiative. Biden instead said, ‘P G, P I’, then giving up. The full quote reads, “We’re working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Island’s Infrastructure Initiative. We call it the P G, P I— anyway, doesn’t matter what we call it, but that’s what it is“

See a clip of that statement below…

BIDEN: "We're working with Congress to invest $40 billion in our Pacific Island's Infrastructure Initiative. We call it the P G, P I— anyway, doesn't matter what we call it, but that's what it is" pic.twitter.com/uf3ol2uaoH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 25, 2023

Total embarrassment!