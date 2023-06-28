Biden: “Guess What? Bidenomics Is Working!” (Video)

President Joe Biden gave a speech today centered around ‘Bidenomics’, otherwise known as lying about the economy and bragging about destructive problems caused by government intervention in the U.S. economy.

During his speech, Biden can be quoted as saying, “Guess What? Bidenomics Is Working!” Keep in mind, inflation reached record highs last year and is still up sharply since Biden took office.

U.S. consumers don’t see a change in inflation rates when they go to the grocery store, or fill up their gas tanks, but Biden wants to assure you that inflation is ‘falling’. See a clip of Biden defending inflation below…

Biden bizarrely brags about inflation, and then refuses to take any responsibility for it.



When Biden took office, inflation was at 1.4%. Today, inflation has been at or above 4% for 2 years, and even liberal economists blame Biden's $1.9 trillion "stimulus." pic.twitter.com/nQiWlekpBC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

It wasn’t Ukraine, or Russia that caused inflation, but government spending. Government spending, of which Biden has contributed a ton. Through bills like the falsely named ‘American Rescue Plan’, government is spending like never before.

Government spending during the pandemic also is a major contributor to our current economic situation, which is far from great.

See Biden brag about ‘Bidenomics’ below…

Biden: "Guess what? Bidenomics is working"



Under Biden, savings are down, real wages are down, economic confidence is down, and costs are up. pic.twitter.com/Z2bF5habmD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 28, 2023

This White House obviously believes that they can quite literally just lie about the state of the American economy. They have no use for the truth.

As Americans continue to struggle, Biden continues to brag. It’s almost as if he doesn’t need your vote.

There has never been a more destructive force occupying 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. The world is at stake, and Biden’s brain is missing in action.