Biden Hangs Up On ‘Grassroots Donor’ In Ridiculous Staged 2024 Campaign Ad (Video)

President Joe Biden has yet to hold a formal re-election campaign event for the 2024 Election. Though Biden has avoided doing campaign events, his team has released several ads promoting his 2024 campaign.

In one ad released on social media earlier this year, we are expected to believe that Biden placed a call to a random grassroots donor to his campaign. The ad begins with Biden having forced conversation with the people around him, saying that the donor that Biden is calling had donated $25 per month.

“$25 a month is a big deal to a lot of people,” Biden says. “Huge deal,” the man behind the camera responds.

The woman Biden places the call to is named Robin. Upon answering the phone, Robin begins to pour praise onto Biden. She can be quoted as saying, “Oh my God! Oh my God! I’m beside myself!”

Biden, who was revealed to be involved in $20 Million payments from foreign entities by the House Oversight Committee just yesterday, continues to tell his ‘donor’ that her donation of $25 a month means ‘so much to him.’

Give me a break!

This ‘random donor’ then proceeds to say, “Well I do what I can do because I really believe in you and the things you are doing for the Country. God knows we need it. We need your help. Nobody would be better in the position, with all the things in the world, than you.”

Does anybody actually believe this wasn’t staged?

To make things even more ridiculous, and hilarious, Biden then abruptly ends the conversation with the donor. In the video, you can see his hand inching towards the ‘end call’ button as the woman is speaking. Biden then mumbles an abrupt goodbye, and hangs up the phone. See that hilarious clip below…

Did Biden’s team actually think this was a good ad? Unbelievable!