Biden Has To Be Led By Hand After Stopping Mid-Sentence During Speech (Video)

President Biden delivered a speech yesterday in Palo Alto, California. The speech centered around the Democrat talking point of climate change.

During his speech, Biden began to ramble about businesses suing banks because of an environmental issue. He then stopped mid-sentence, changing direction completely and adding, “A couple businesses are suing banks because they wanna consider whether or not you’re environmentally— anyway, I won’t get into all that, I’ll get…”

See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "A couple businesses are suing banks because they wanna consider whether or not you're environmentally— anyway, I won't get into all that, I'll get…" pic.twitter.com/JWBGnZOch6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

Biden also claimed during the speech that climate change “is THE existential threat to humanity”. Perhaps this is because ‘climate change’ presents the greatest opportunity for government to rake in more tax revenue.

Biden: Climate change "is THE existential threat to humanity, THE Existential threat to humanity." pic.twitter.com/0BvFWo2Yru — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

After his speech, Biden was led around the crowd by Rep. Anna Eshoo. Eshoo pulled Biden by his arm, guiding his every step. See a clip of that moment below…

Rep. Anna Eshoo physically pulls Biden across the stage to meet with attendees after his speech pic.twitter.com/g08tcq0wSS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2023

This President is clearly lost. It is unfathomable that a Republican House refuses to address the fact that Biden is clearly out of his mind.

Under no circumstance can this man continued to be allowed to be the leader of our Nation. His senility alone presents a danger to ourselves, and the world.

Are we seriously supposed to believe that this man is capable of conducting the duties of the Office of the President of the United States?