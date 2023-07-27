Biden: “I Don’t Know Anybody Who Honestly Believes Climate Change Is Not A Serious Problem” (Video)

President Joe Biden held a brief speech today in which he attempted to steer the narrative away from the ongoing legal proceedings involving his son. In concert with his Press Secretary and Congressional Democrat leaders, Biden has started hammering the issue of climate change during the height of Hunter Biden’s controversy.

During his speech today, Biden can be quoted as saying, “I don’t know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem!” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "I don't know anybody who honestly believes climate change is not a serious problem" pic.twitter.com/IT4LnEBGKs — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

Biden also made a strange claim during this speech that his Administration has a plan to plant over 1 Billion trees across the world over the next several years. To our knowledge, no such program exists. Biden can be quoted as saying, “We’ve got a commitment to plant a billion trees over the next several years worldwide, I mean there’s a reason why…. Anyway, you guys get it, and we gotta get through this crisis in the near-term, and we gotta keep people safe.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden says he's "got a commitment to plant a billion trees over the next several years — worldwide!" pic.twitter.com/hpnfCbMolw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 27, 2023

Nobody disputes that the Earth’s climate changes…. In fact, that’s all the climate has ever done. Change!

At one point, the Earth was a smoldering pile of lava. Huge volcanoes spewed ash into the sky and blanketed the atmosphere. This was BILLIONS of years ago, before the first living creature ever walked on this planet.

When it comes to climate change, we didn’t start the fire. We have no control over the weather. Carbon emissions from human beings have literally no impact on the weather. We don’t even have sufficient weather data to claim that temperatures are warmer now than they were throughout history.

This is simply a fear-mongering tactic being pushed by a desperate Biden Administration that is clinging to their power. The American people will not be fooled.