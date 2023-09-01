Biden Ignores Questions, Shuffles Away From Podium (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered remarks today at the White House on the August jobs report. Unemployment is up in the report, showing further evidence that ‘Bidenomics’ are failing America.

Despite prices being up on average over 16%, inflation gouging Americans, and gasoline being over $1.40 more per gallon than when Biden entered the White House, Biden claimed during his speech today that Bidenomics are working!

See a clip of that statement below…

During his remarks, President Biden stated, “The unemployment rate has been below 14% for the last 19 months!” See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "The unemployment rate has been below 14% for the last 19 months!" pic.twitter.com/SObndVhuuk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Biden was then peppered with questions as he concluded his statement. Reporters shouted, “”Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?” “Why did you interact with so many of your son’s foreign business partners?” “Will you give your bank records to Congress?”

Biden simply turned his back to the reporters, ignoring their many poignant questions. See a clip of that moment below…

"Why are so many Americans living paycheck to paycheck?"



"Why did you interact with so many of your son's foreign business partners?"



"Will you give your bank records to Congress?"



BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/wTmY7PAUQN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2023

Pathetic!

