Biden Ignores Reporters, Says “Swamp Thang” During Bizarre Remarks (Video)

President Joe Biden announced today his intention to nominate a new Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff today on the White House Lawn. Biden’s pick is Air Force General C.Q. Brown.

Brown will replace controversial Chairman General Mark Milley if confirmed by the United States Senate, which currently holds a Democrat majority.

During Biden’s remarks today with General C.Q. Brown, Biden referred to Brown by his call sign ‘Swamp Thing’. Biden said it as ‘Swamp Thang’, laughing at himself afterwards. The crowd also nervously laughs. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also struggled to say the number $1.7 Trillion once again during his speech. He started saying 1.1, then stopped himself, saying $1.7 Trillion. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden also mumbled through a strange statement about Rep. Betty McCollum, calling her ‘Calhoun’ by mistake. See a clip of that moment below…

After his short speech, Biden ignored reporters who shouted questions about America’s looming economic default. He turns around quickly and scurries back to the White House without answering a single question. See a clip of that moment below…

There is no leader at the helm of this Nation. Our President is an absent-minded shell that is incapable of delivering a speech, much less conducting the duties of the office of the President of the United States.