Biden Ignores Reporters, Shuffles Away To Delaware For Another Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden ignored reporters last night while shuffling aboard Air Force One en route to his Delaware home for yet another weekend vacation. Biden spent last weekend in Delaware, as well as the weekend before.

With the world seemingly descending into chaos, with radical Islamic attacks in Israel and China advancing throughout the Pacific, our President seems to spend more time on vacation than any President in recent memory, further raising questions as to Biden’s ability to execute the duties of the Office of President of the United States.

Biden could be seen ascending the large staircase of Air Force One with First Lady Jill Biden late last night. See a clip of Biden climbing the stairs en route to another vacation below…

Biden takes no questions as he heads to Delaware for the third weekend in a row.



He has spent 395 days — 39% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/G5iXeX217d — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 4, 2023

Biden’s approval rating has slipped to just 38.7% (via FiveThirtyEight). His disapproval rating currently sits at a whopping 55%.

As Biden continues to slide, his donor class, including Norm Eisen and Melanie Sloan of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington are funding efforts across America to prevent former President Trump from being on the ballot in the 2024 Election.

There is an ongoing trial in Colorado right now, being funded and pushed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, to remove Trump from the ballot in 2024.

America has rejected President Joe Biden, and his policies that have yielded severe and devastating results for the American people. Due to Biden’s dismal approval rating, his donors have resorted to attempting to remove Trump from the ballot.