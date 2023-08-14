Biden Ignores Reporters, Struggles Back To White House (Video)

Last weekend, President Biden wrapped up an extensive ten day vacation in Delaware. Biden spent time at his Rehoboth beach home, then more time at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. Upon his return to the White House, he conducted a championship ceremony with the Houston Astros.

Biden then immediately departed for a multi-state tour of the western United States. When Biden arrived back at the White House on Thursday night, nothing appeared on his schedule for Friday. Friday evening, Biden departed once again for his Rehoboth beach home for the weekend.

President Biden arrived back at the White House today, seemingly struggling to walk across the White House lawn. Biden ignored reporters during this struggle, shuffling back to the White House only the third day of the last fifteen days.

Reporters shouted questions at Biden, saying, “Will you be handing your bank records over to Congress?” and “Any comment on the special counsel?”

Despite the fact that this President has spent more time resting than working recently, it appears that his struggles are only worsening. Why does everybody around Biden ignore his obvious struggles?

It would appear that this absent-minded President provides more power to the Democratic Party officials than any President has ever given a major Party. They control Biden’s every move, and every statement.