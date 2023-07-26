Biden In 2020: “There Is No Controversy About My Son. It’s All A Lie” (Video)

Today, on the day that Hunter Biden is set to appear at a federal courthouse in Delaware, there is a viral clip circulating the internet of then-candidate for President, Joe Biden, in 2020 stating that all controversy surrounding his son is fake, and that it’s “all a lie.”

Despite the fact that Hunter evaded serious charges in Delaware with a sweetheart plea deal that includes no jail-time, the House Oversight Committee has presented serious evidence that Hunter Biden was using his father’s position as Vice President under Barack Obama to sell influence, and to illegally lobby for foreign Nations and businesses.

An interactive timeline posted by the House Oversight Committee shows the storied history of Hunter and Joe Biden’s blatant corruption. You can view that timeline here. Reports indicate that then-Vice President Joe Biden met with Hunter Biden’s business associates more than 200 times.

In October of 2020, Joe Biden publicly lied about his son’s situation, claiming that there “is no controversy” about Hunter Biden. “It’s all a lie.” Biden added. Remember, Elon Musk exposed the fact that U.S. intelligence agencies were working with social media platforms like Twitter to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story, even blocking the New York Post from publishing a story about the laptop prior to the 2020 Election.

Before the truth was exposed, every facet of the current government-corporate hybrid worked to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop story as ‘disinformation’.

See a clip of Biden proclaiming Hunter’s innocence from October 2020 below…

BIDEN (October 2020):



“There is no controversy about my son. It’s all a lie.” pic.twitter.com/J5dM6ImE1a — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 26, 2023

Whistleblowers have even testified in Congress that the Biden Department of Justice worked to ensure Hunter Biden’s protection, denying search warrants and softening charges. Not only the Biden Administration, but the entire Democratic Party has violated the law in search of protecting their own.

The Biden’s have profited, to the tune of millions of dollars, from Joe Biden’s political positioning. All of the sudden, it becomes understandable why his family continues to parade him around the World as he continues to deteriorate.

Joe is the Biden Family cash cow. They will ride him until the end.