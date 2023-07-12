Biden In Lithuania: “Wasn’t I Brilliant?” (Video)

During a speech at Vildius University in Lithuania today, President Joe Biden attempted to claim that he is brilliant. Many Americans would wholeheartedly disagree with Joe Biden on this statement!

While discussing Lithuania and the Baltic States, Biden can be quoted as saying, “”I had the great honor as United States senator of championing Lithuania and other Baltic states to join NATO in 2004. Wasn’t I brilliant doing that?”

See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech in Lithuania below…

Keep in mind, this moment occurred just minutes before Biden made this glaring mistake. Biden’s true brilliance showcased in the clip below…

Remember, while Biden claims to have been a brilliant legislator, he is currently under the investigation of the FBI for mishandling classified documents during his time in the Senate.

Biden was shocked upon making his entrance to the stage. It appears that this President is only capable of drawing crowds in other countries. See a clip of Biden being shocked by the crowd in Lithuania below…

