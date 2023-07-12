Biden In Lithuania: “Wasn’t I Brilliant?” (Video)

During a speech at Vildius University in Lithuania today, President Joe Biden attempted to claim that he is brilliant. Many Americans would wholeheartedly disagree with Joe Biden on this statement!

Videos by Rare

While discussing Lithuania and the Baltic States, Biden can be quoted as saying, “”I had the great honor as United States senator of championing Lithuania and other Baltic states to join NATO in 2004. Wasn’t I brilliant doing that?”

See a clip of that moment from Biden’s speech in Lithuania below…

BIDEN: "I had the great honor as United States senator of championing Lithuania and other Baltic states to join NATO in 2004. Wasn't I brilliant doing that?" pic.twitter.com/xXgfD2xclO — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Keep in mind, this moment occurred just minutes before Biden made this glaring mistake. Biden’s true brilliance showcased in the clip below…

BIDEN: "Russia could end this war tomorrow by…ceasing its inhumane attacks on Russia! I mean by Russia on Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/Iio1tL4Akl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023

Remember, while Biden claims to have been a brilliant legislator, he is currently under the investigation of the FBI for mishandling classified documents during his time in the Senate.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

Biden was shocked upon making his entrance to the stage. It appears that this President is only capable of drawing crowds in other countries. See a clip of Biden being shocked by the crowd in Lithuania below…

Biden is shocked people came to watch his speech in Lithuania since he usually struggles to fill the room at events in the United States pic.twitter.com/r2AeK6CyYU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2023