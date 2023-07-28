Biden In Maine: “Maybe They’ll Decide To Impeach Me” (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech today strangely celebrating ‘Bidenomics’ as Americans continue to battle high prices. Prices have risen an average of 16% since Biden took Office, and gas prices have gone up on average over $1.20 per gallon.

During his speech, Biden seemed to acknowledge the fact that House Republicans are currently weighing an impeachment inquiry. Though Speaker McCarthy has flip-flopped on the issue, it appears that dissent within the Republican Party will make a Biden impeachment inquiry inevitable.

“Republicans may have to find something else to criticize me for now that inflation is coming down. Maybe they’ll decide to impeach me because it’s coming down… I don’t know. I love that one. Anyways, that’s another story.” Biden said. See a clip of that moment below…

BIDEN: "Maybe they'll decide to impeach me because [inflation] is coming down. I don't know. I love that one, uh, anyway, that's another story…" pic.twitter.com/5Ppn25S6Dg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

Biden falsely claimed that American wages have risen since he took Office in January of 2021. Wages have actually fallen 3% during that time. Americans are paying more for everyday items, and earning less under the Biden Administration. See Biden attempt to mislead the American people on that issue below…

BIDEN: "Wages are up!"



FACT CHECK: Since Biden took office, real wages are down by 3%. pic.twitter.com/5qzDpTxEkU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 28, 2023

This President is clearly struggling. Why do those around him, including those in the audience he is speaking to, seem to ignore his apparent decline? It’s truly disgusting, and stands to endanger the entire world.

This is ABSURD!