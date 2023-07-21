Biden In Philadelphia: “Bidenomics Is Just Another Way Of Saying Restore The American Dream!” (Video)

Prices may be up 16.6%, wages may be down 3%, and gas may be over $1 more per gallon, but Joe Biden and his Administration want you to know that things are going great!

Despite American’s continuous struggles to pay for basic things like groceries, the Biden Administration continues to brag about this economy. Biden held an event just yesterday at a shipyard in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in which signs reading ‘Bidenomics’ were displayed at every opportunity.

During that speech, Biden can be quoted as saying, “We have a plan that’s turning things around pretty quickly. Bidenomics is just another way of saying restore the American Dream.” See a clip of that statement below…

BIDEN: "Bidenomics is just another way of saying 'restore the American Dream!'" 🥴



Since Biden took office, prices are up 16.6%, real wages are down 3%, gas costs over $1/gal more, debt has skyrocketed, and Americans have lost $10,000+ paying for the increased cost of living. pic.twitter.com/UgEjADHScU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

After delivering this speech, Biden became lost, needing directions from his Secret Service to exit the stage. An Agent guides Biden along the stage to the exit. See a clip of that moment below, or read our article on the piece here….

A confused Joe Biden wraps up his speech in Philadelphia, immediately asks for directions off the stage pic.twitter.com/Ma5LGkc3OS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

Bidenomics are not only hurting the American economy, but ensuring America’s downfall. Biden’s war on American energy has handed control of the world to OPEC and China. Whoever controls the energy controls the world.

Below is a graph of US oil production by year, starting in about 2008. As you can see, US oil production under Biden is barely back to levels seen under President Trump.