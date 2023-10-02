Biden Introduces People Who Aren’t There During Confused Disabilities Act Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden delivered a speech in Washington D.C. today to commemorate the passing of the Americans with Disabilities Act. During his speech, Biden introduced several individuals who were not present at the event.

Videos by Rare

Biden was even reduced to asking if the people he was mentioning were in the crowd while he spoke. The President can be quoted as saying, “Madeline Dean, Jared Houghman, I think they were supposed to be here. Mark Pocan… Mark, you here? I guess what… Mary Kate Scandlin?”

See a clip of our confused President below…

Joe Biden introduces people who are not there at his remarks celebrating the Americans with Disabilities Act… pic.twitter.com/79QzatGODp — Rare (@Rare) October 2, 2023

Biden also struggled to speak several times during his remarks. See an example of that in the clip below…

Is Biden reading his remarks for the very first time? pic.twitter.com/fu2XJwesFM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 2, 2023

It appears that this President gets more confused with each passing day. Why do his handlers continue to put him in the spotlight?