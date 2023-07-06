Biden Kicks The Podium, Starts Whispering During South Carolina Speech (Video)

President Joe Biden kicked off his speech today in South Carolina by kicking the podium, stating that he was, “If you’re wondering what I’m kicking here, I’m kicking the stand in. It’s not working.”

Biden the repeatedly kicks the podium, spins around backwards, and attempts to kick the stand up from that angle. Despite his effort, Biden claimed that the stand still did not work. He can be quoted as saying, “How bout that? Alright, maybe I’ll stand on it… I’ll be 6’4.”

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden opens his speech in South Carolina by struggling to use his podium: "If you're wondering what I'm kicking here, I'm kicking the stand in. It's not working." pic.twitter.com/pRmTD0S4oU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

When talking about the deficit, Biden began leaned in and delivered a creepy whisper. Biden continues to claim that he reduced the deficit by $1.7 Trillion, which is false. The deficit fell because of the expiration of COVID spending. Biden’s policies have actually increased the deficit. See a clip of Biden whispering below…

Biden brings out his creepy whisper to falsely claim he "cut the deficit $1.7 trillion."



He's lying — again. Moody's Analytics says "the actions of the [Biden] administration and Congress have undoubtedly resulted in higher deficits, not smaller ones." pic.twitter.com/HfWfWX1CTr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 6, 2023

Biden also struggled to read the teleprompter during this speech, stuttering and stammering, often losing his place in the speech. See Biden losing his place on the teleprompter below…