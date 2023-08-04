Biden Leaves Beach House To Head To Wilmington, Delaware Home For More Rest (Video)

President Joe Biden finally departed his Delaware beach home in Rehoboth after arriving at the property last Friday. Biden is in the midst of an extensive vacation.

If you thought Biden would be departing his Rehoboth beach home in order to return to the White House, you thought wrong! Biden traveled straight from his Rehoboth beach home to his other home in Wilmington, Delaware.

See footage of Biden boarding the Marine One helicopter in Rehoboth, Delaware today in the clip below…

Biden ends his weeklong beach vacation in Rehoboth Beach — and heads straight to Wilmington for the weekend.



Since taking office, Biden has spent 365 days — 39.4% of his presidency — on vacation. pic.twitter.com/EZ77Pwzq6y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

While Biden continues his endless vacation, Vice President Kamala Harris is currently welcoming foreign leaders to the White House. Harris hosted the Mongolian Prime Minister at the White House just days ago.

Harris also traveled to Wisconsin yesterday to deliver a speech on broadband internet access. Vice President Harris is obviously seizing the opportunity of Biden’s absence to promote herself. Are the Democrats preparing for a life after Biden?

Today, Harris delivered a speech in Washington D.C., and afterwards headed to a local store to pick up some food. During her visit, Harris could be seen cackling hysterically. See a clip of that moment below…

Shop owner: "You know she's from P.G. County?"



Kamala Harris: "Practically! Ha ha ha!" pic.twitter.com/fEjccfhoqy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 4, 2023

Ridiculous!