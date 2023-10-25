Biden Looks Confused, Needs Directions Off Stage With Australian PM (Video)

During a ceremony today welcoming Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to the White House, President Joe Biden and Albanese spoke from a small stage. During his remarks from the podium, President Biden appeared extremely confused, even reading the quotation marks on the teleprompter out loud.

After delivering these remarks, President Biden required directions off of the stage, standing near the stairs and awaiting directions from what is presumably his Secret Service detail in the audience. Why does Biden always need directions off of the stage?

At a time when most of the world is descending into chaos, President Biden epitomizes the leadership crisis present in the world every single time he steps into the public light. Why does Congress continue to ignore the very evident cognitive decline of our President?

We have no leader, and because of that fact, the world is descending into chaos.

