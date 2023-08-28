Biden Looks Confused, Struggles Back To White House After Lake Tahoe Vacation (Video)

President Joe Biden arrived back at the White House yesterday after taking yet another vacation, this time in Lake Tahoe. Biden also took an extensive vacation in Delaware just weeks ago. Biden has spent the majority of August on vacation.

The President and First Lady Jill Biden could be seen arriving back at the White House last night. President Biden appeared confused, walking with his usual strange shuffle. It appears that no matter how much time this Presidents takes for vacation, he never returns appearing to be well-rested. Whatever his issue may be, it is foundational, unfixed by rest and relaxation.

See Biden struggling to walk across the White House lawn in the clip below…

Biden takes no questions as arrives back in Washington after spending three quarters of the past month on vacation.



Later this week, Biden will head back to the beach for more rest. pic.twitter.com/Nvs7LL7yah — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 27, 2023

There has never been a President that takes as many vacations as Joe Biden. It is sad that the Democrats have resorted to essentially hiding Biden as the 2024 Election nears. Their tactic begs the question, will the DNC attempt to replace Joe Biden before the 2024 Election?