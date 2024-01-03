Biden Looks Confused, Shuffles Awkwardly Back Into The White House (Video)

While returning from the U.S. Virgin Islands from yet another vacation, President Joe Biden appeared confused and bewildered by reporters who shouted questions to the President as he walked across the White House lawn. Biden looked tired, confused, appearing to struggle with nearly every step that he took.

One reporter can be quoted as asking the President, “Are you gonna do anything about the southern border, Mr. President?! … Record number of migrants!”

Biden replied, saying, “Well, we gotta do something…” He then shuffled away from reporters, again showing his awkward walk. See a clip of Biden returning to the White House below…

Why does this President appear confused nearly every single time that he steps into public? More importantly, why do those is Washington D.C. continue to ignore his evident struggles? With everyday life becoming nearly unaffordable for average Americans today, Biden’s struggles represent yet another reason to distrust Washington D.C.