Biden Looks Extremely Confused, Darts Away From World Leaders At APEC Summit (Video)

During his recent APEC summit with China and other nations, President Joe Biden appeared extremely confused, scratching his face and looking around like he had no idea what was happening around him.

Videos by Rare

The President then whispered in the ear of one of the leaders on stage before wandering off to his right as the rest of the world leaders stood before the cameras. Biden appeared lost. See a clip of that embarrassing moment for President Joe Biden at the APEC Summit below…

YIKES: Biden gets VERY confused as he stands among fellow world leaders at the APEC summit pic.twitter.com/KooWEodEaS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2023

Biden also strangely claimed that he has an agreement with other countries so that, “private companies don’t have any worry about their investments being used properly.” The statement simply makes no sense. See a clip of Biden making that claim below…

Biden says he has an agreement with foreign countries so "private companies don't have any worry about their investments being used properly" pic.twitter.com/CMbu7rVOaZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 17, 2023

It was an embarrassing performance for Joe Biden at the APEC Summit.