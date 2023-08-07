Biden Looks Extremely Confused, Needs Directions Off Stage During Astros Visit (Video)

President Joe Biden returned from his extensive 10-day Delaware vacation today in order to welcome the World Champion Houston Astros to the White House. The Astros won the World Series last season against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Videos by Rare

During their visit, Biden called out Representative Al Green in the crowd. After Biden calls out Representative Al Green, the room begins to applaud, all looking at Green. After the applause dies down, Biden begins to ask if Green is in the room, seemingly forgetting the round of applause that had just occurred.

“Is Al here? There you are! Wanna make sure I see you Al!” Biden then begins to ramble, making unintelligible comments that blur into one single syllable. See a clip of that scary moment below…

When it came time to leave the stage, Biden could be seen experiencing another bout of confusion. He looked to the Secret Service in the audience for guidance, then shuffled around the stage in a seemingly aimless manner. See a clip of that moment below…

Why does Biden always get so confused leaving the stage? pic.twitter.com/CNpy4HklzN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

After this confusing moment on stage, Biden could be seen bolting from the event just minutes later. See a clip of President Biden bolting out of the room below…

Biden — who hasn't spoken to the press for weeks — once again ignores questions as he makes a beeline for the exit pic.twitter.com/dl4men4qRi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2023

Completely LOST!