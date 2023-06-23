Biden Looks Extremely Confused With Jill Biden and Indian Prime Minister Modi (Video)

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a State Dinner in Washington D.C. last night with the Prime Minister of India, Narenda Modi.

The guests included everybody from Hunter Biden to Huma Abedin. The Biden’s even invited director M. Night Shyamalan. We covered Hunter’s appearance at the event earlier today. As the Biden family finds themselves in the midst of perpetuating the greatest abuse of political power in American history, it seems that nobody cares.

When presenting themselves to the camera with Prime Minister Modi, Jill Biden struggled down the steps in her gown. Biden looked extremely confused, almost in awe of the cameras and music.

Why does Biden *always* look so confused? pic.twitter.com/CrKYyuEeUG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 22, 2023

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is among the dozens of guests on the list to attend the president’s state dinner with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday evening. It’s the first time the president will attend an official event with his son since Hunter Biden reached a plea deal to resolve a five-year federal investigation into his failure to pay about $1 million in federal taxes and his purchase of a handgun in 2018. The president has so far refrained from commenting widely on his son’s legal woes, telling reporters, “ I’m very proud of my son .” But things could get awkward at Thursday’s dinner, as the president’s son comes up against some of his foremost critics. The list of expected attendees also includes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who has lambasted the results of the Justice Department inquiry and has helped amplify Republican calls for further investigation into Hunter Biden and the Biden family. “It continues to show the two-tier system in America.” McCarthy said of the plea deal. “If you are the president’s leading political opponent, the DOJ tries to literally put you in jail and give you prison time. But if you are the president’s son, you get a sweetheart deal.” https://www.politico.com/news/2023/06/22/hunter-biden-to-attend-state-dinner-with-mccarthy-garland-00103317