Biden Looks Extremely Tired, Confused During Meeting With Costa Rican President (Video)

President Joe Biden appeared extremely tired and confused during his meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles at the White House yesterday.

During his opening remarks, Biden sat with his hands folded, closing his eyes and looking down while he spoke. Biden read directly from notecards positioned on his lap, barely looking up at the Costa Rican President or the press.

Biden can be quoted as saying, “For your leadership on the migration challenges that we face every single day. Today I also wanna thank you for deepening our security cooperation, that’s one of my objectives today and I hope yours, including dealing with organized crime, and as we discussed, our work through the America’s partnership economic prosperity.”

See a clip of that rambling, tired statement below..

Biden opens his bilateral meeting with Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles by stumbling through pre-written remarks entirely from his notecard pic.twitter.com/aAvgVYqmrK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden then ignored reporters who shouted questions about Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign. See a clip of that moment below…

PETER DOOCY: "Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? Mr. President? How's the campaign coming?"



BIDEN: *stares blankly* pic.twitter.com/V8NRFzvtBY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Pathetic!

Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Examines The Impact Of The Deep State’s Assault On President Trump https://t.co/bbVHYgH2uo — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2023