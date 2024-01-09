Biden Looks Lost, Ignores Reporters Upon Return To White House (Video)

President Joe Biden returned to the White House late last night after spending the day in South Carolina. While in South Carolina, Biden delivered a speech in which he claimed to have started the Civil Rights Movement.

Videos by Rare

Biden has made this claim many times throughout his career. It simply has no basis in reality. See a clip of Biden saying that he started the Civil Rights Movement while delivering a speech in South Carolina yesterday below…

BIDEN: "I've spent more time in the Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Delaware, than most people I know, black or white, have spent in that church because that's where I started a civil rights movement…"



None of that is true. pic.twitter.com/L8GxJW13sC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 8, 2024

When arriving back at the White House last night, Biden simply ignored reporters, who shouted questions about Biden’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who was hospitalized without the knowledge of Biden, or other important defense officials, leaving the U.S. susceptible to attacks.

Biden had no answer. Instead, the President simply stared forwards, shuffling across the White House lawn in silence. See a clip of that moment below…

Biden again ignored questions after returning to D.C. last night, including on the Lloyd Austin hospitalization scandal.



He still has not addressed why he didn't find out about his own defense secretary's incapacitation for three days. pic.twitter.com/YOy7hKM8Iu — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2024