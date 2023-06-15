Biden Looks Totally Lost, Gives Nonsensical Answer To Question About China (Video)

President Joe Biden looked completely and totally lost at a press conference today about “Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees”.

Biden was asked a question about what he intends to achieve when traveling to China with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Biden gave a completely nonsensical answer, barking out “yes, I’ve spoken with him.”

This President is completely lost. See a clip of this scary moment below…

Q: "What would you like Blinken to achieve in China, sir?"



Biden: "Yes I've spoken with him"



He then sits and stares as the press is herded from the room. pic.twitter.com/BiB5H2aT8s — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023

Axios reports on this meeting….

Ever try to buy a concert ticket for an arena show and end the transaction deeper in the financial hole than you were expecting? Thank junk fees. Why it matters: Junk fees — or additional charges that often accompany hotel or lodging reservations, bank services and ticket purchases — have attracted mounting criticism from consumers and public officials alike. Often designated as “service charges,” junk fees frequently don’t show up until final stages of a payment, so consumers aren’t immediately clear how much they’ll pay for a good or service. They “can undermine competition and have serious ripple effects on people’s finances,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory watchdog, has said.

People can’t shop around to compare the total cost of an item or service if they are not presented with the full cost upfront, the CFPB said. Driving the news: President Biden has called for action against hidden fees during his time in office, and some companies including Live Nation and Ticketmaster have committed to disclosing all fees up front. https://www.axios.com/2023/06/15/biden-hidden-junk-fees-cfpb

It is beyond time for the 25th Amendment. This President is a danger to our Nation, and the World.