Biden Looks Totally Lost, Gives Nonsensical Answer To Question About China (Video)

President Joe Biden looked completely and totally lost at a press conference today about “Actions by Private Sector Ticketing and Travel Companies to Eliminate Hidden Junk Fees”.
Biden was asked a question about what he intends to achieve when traveling to China with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Biden gave a completely nonsensical answer, barking out “yes, I’ve spoken with him.”
This President is completely lost. See a clip of this scary moment below…
Q: "What would you like Blinken to achieve in China, sir?"— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 15, 2023
Biden: "Yes I've spoken with him"
He then sits and stares as the press is herded from the room. pic.twitter.com/BiB5H2aT8s
Axios reports on this meeting….
Ever try to buy a concert ticket for an arena show and end the transaction deeper in the financial hole than you were expecting? Thank junk fees.
Why it matters: Junk fees — or additional charges that often accompany hotel or lodging reservations, bank services and ticket purchases — have attracted mounting criticism from consumers and public officials alike.
Often designated as “service charges,” junk fees frequently don’t show up until final stages of a payment, so consumers aren’t immediately clear how much they’ll pay for a good or service.
- They “can undermine competition and have serious ripple effects on people’s finances,” the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, a regulatory watchdog, has said.
- People can’t shop around to compare the total cost of an item or service if they are not presented with the full cost upfront, the CFPB said.
Driving the news: President Biden has called for action against hidden fees during his time in office, and some companies including Live Nation and Ticketmaster have committed to disclosing all fees up front.https://www.axios.com/2023/06/15/biden-hidden-junk-fees-cfpb
It is beyond time for the 25th Amendment. This President is a danger to our Nation, and the World.